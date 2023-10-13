Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Grows By 591.0%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, an increase of 591.0% from the September 15th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Edisonfuture, Inc. sold 12,000,000 shares of Phoenix Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $12,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 79,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,365. Phoenix Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative net margin of 282.66% and a negative return on equity of 121.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

