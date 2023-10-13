Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Drops By 19.8%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PCN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. 238,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.