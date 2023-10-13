Short Interest in Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Decreases By 20.2%

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanwa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.
