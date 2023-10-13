Short Interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Increases By 55.5%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 378,200 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Alkaline Water Price Performance
NASDAQ WTER traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 167,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $5.04.
Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alkaline Water will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alkaline Water
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.
