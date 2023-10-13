Short Interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Increases By 55.5%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 378,200 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Alkaline Water Price Performance

NASDAQ WTER traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 167,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alkaline Water will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkaline Water

About Alkaline Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,006 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,204,000,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alkaline Water by 28.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.