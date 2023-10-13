Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Grows By 270.8%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,777,300 shares, an increase of 270.8% from the September 15th total of 2,097,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,641.4 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The Star Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

About The Star Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.