Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Grows By 270.8%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,777,300 shares, an increase of 270.8% from the September 15th total of 2,097,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,641.4 days.
The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The Star Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
About The Star Entertainment Group
