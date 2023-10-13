Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Grows By 550.6%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 550.6% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Trading Down 12.9 %

TLLTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 291,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,411. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

