Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Grows By 194.4%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,900 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the September 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $511,881,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. 150,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,544. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

