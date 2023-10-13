Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Drops By 20.0%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

USVM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $58.98 and a 1-year high of $69.86.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1438 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:USVM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

