Short Interest in XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Declines By 91.7%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of XWELL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in XWELL in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

XWELL Price Performance

XWELL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,360. XWELL has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XWELL ( NASDAQ:XWEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 95.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XWELL will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of XWELL in a report on Friday, August 25th.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

