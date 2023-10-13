Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,868 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,676. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

