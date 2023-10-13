Sicart Associates LLC Sells 3,515 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 1,769,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

