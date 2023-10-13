Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 9.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 3.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.88. 14,664,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103,606. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.