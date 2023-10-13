SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.20 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $207.56 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00021297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,879.77 or 0.99989845 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,238,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,238,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.16630468 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $12,150,286.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

