Sirius XM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 58,339 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 29% compared to the average daily volume of 45,178 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Up 5.7 %

SIRI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 18,206,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,326,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.