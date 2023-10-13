SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.95

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.95 and traded as low as C$22.75. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.13, with a volume of 217,311 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.15.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

