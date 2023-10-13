Sourceless Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $171.85 million and approximately $0.40 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00816177 USD and is down -11.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

