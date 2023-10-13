SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.34% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,876,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,235,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 255,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 145,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.