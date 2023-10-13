St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Gap Down to $52.82

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.82, but opened at $51.37. St. Joe shares last traded at $51.61, with a volume of 4,187 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.33.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $12,015,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,586,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,112,075.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $12,015,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,586,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,112,075.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 118,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $7,562,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,468,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,286,331.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,300 shares of company stock worth $44,820,479 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Recommended Stories

