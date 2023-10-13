STAG Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 196.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 877,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,485. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

