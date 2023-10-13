Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,658. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 583,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

