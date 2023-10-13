Status Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.90 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Status has a total market cap of $90.58 million and $1.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00021242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013508 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,861.61 or 1.00037327 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02296589 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $1,688,722.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.