Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.44. 4,285,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,479. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

