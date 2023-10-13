Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,697.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFIP stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.80. 34,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,471. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

