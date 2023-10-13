Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,610,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 25,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

