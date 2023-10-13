Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.89

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.89 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31), with a volume of 188,521 shares.

Surface Transforms Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.53 million, a PE ratio of -820.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Surface Transforms

Insider Transactions at Surface Transforms

In other news, insider Julia Woodhouse purchased 310,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £102,366.99 ($125,296.19). Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

See Also

