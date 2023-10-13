Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.02

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 136496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.