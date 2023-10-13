Talbot Financial LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.15. 945,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,643. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $287.84 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

