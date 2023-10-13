TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.67

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.67 and last traded at C$9.72, with a volume of 37519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.88.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$725.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sandra Stuart bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.06 per share, with a total value of C$36,180.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

