TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $108.93 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $108.93 million and $2.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003000 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,852,787 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,782,428 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

