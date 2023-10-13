Terran Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.65 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $47,761.07 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

