Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.11

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 44918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terumo Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

