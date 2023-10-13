Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXN traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.52. 2,151,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,904. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

