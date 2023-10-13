The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 619.4% in September

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 619.4% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. 32,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,851. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

