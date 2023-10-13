The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. 3,456,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,098,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.