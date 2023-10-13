Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $200.78 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $200.78 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,311,584,153 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

