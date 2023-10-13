Threshold (T) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $216.48 million and approximately $154.71 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00021297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,879.77 or 0.99989845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,210,167,414.607376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02195699 USD and is up 17.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $165,706,612.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

