Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.10. 63,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,596. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $242.68 million, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,935.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,204,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,645.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,935.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,320 shares of company stock worth $236,977. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 607,757 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

