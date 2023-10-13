TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Trading Up 4.2%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 1,704,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,484,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

TOP Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TOP Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TOP Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

