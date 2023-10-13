Trexcoin (TREX) Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Trexcoin has a market capitalization of $858.45 million and $133,054.05 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trexcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trexcoin has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trexcoin Profile

Trexcoin launched on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Trexcoin (TREX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate TREX through the process of mining. Trexcoin has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Trexcoin is 0.85329019 USD and is up 18.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $192,583.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

