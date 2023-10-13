TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.35

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 26348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,706.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,000.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 158.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

