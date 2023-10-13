Tufton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.46. The stock had a trading volume of 897,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,156. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

