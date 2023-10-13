Tufton Capital Management Sells 665 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. 5,019,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,613,036. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.