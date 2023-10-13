Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.16

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 1593602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

