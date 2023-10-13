Ultra Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $495,897.38 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $50.28 million and approximately $495,897.38 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,865.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.00808670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00126408 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024706 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,602,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14527365 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $514,318.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

