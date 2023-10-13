Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.0 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.62.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.