Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 48.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 160,758 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 168,129 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,735. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

