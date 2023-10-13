Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

COF stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.