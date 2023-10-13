Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 765 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,640,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $28.90. 1,735,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,144. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

