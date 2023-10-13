Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.16. 481,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

