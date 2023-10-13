Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Buckle worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 1,123.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 230,605 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Price Performance

BKE remained flat at $33.34 during trading on Friday. 138,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.09. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKE. UBS Group raised their price target on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.